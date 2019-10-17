Mystery Auckland Lotto winners who split $38 million jackpot still to claim prizes

The two lucky Powerball players from Auckland are yet to claim their $19 million win.

Both winning tickets in what was New Zealand's second highest lottery prize were sold online on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

They will each split a share of last night’s $38 million Powerball jackpot but are yet to claim their prizes.

"We’re still waiting for last night’s winners to claim their prizes, so anyone who bought a ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately – they could have $19.1 million waiting for them," says Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

Each $19.1 million prize is made up of $19 million from Powerball First Division and $142,857 from Lotto First Division.