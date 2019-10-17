TODAY |

Mystery Auckland Lotto winners who split $38 million jackpot still to claim prizes

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand

The two lucky Powerball players from Auckland are yet to claim their $19 million win.

Both winning tickets in what was New Zealand's second highest lottery prize were sold online on MyLotto to players from Auckland.

They will each split a share of last night’s $38 million Powerball jackpot but are yet to claim their prizes.

"We’re still waiting for last night’s winners to claim their prizes, so anyone who bought a ticket on MyLotto should check their ticket immediately – they could have $19.1 million waiting for them," says Kirsten Robinson, Senior Corporate Communications Manager at Lotto NZ.

Each $19.1 million prize is made up of $19 million from Powerball First Division and $142,857 from Lotto First Division.

Five other Lotto players also won $142,857 with Lotto First Division.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Both tickets were sold to players in Auckland, who’ll each take away just over $19 million each. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Countdown says customers moving to plant-based proteins
2
Steve Hansen names full-strength side for All Blacks' World Cup quarter-final with Ireland
3
Two lucky Auckland punters share $38 million Lotto Powerball prize
4
Eight years into Japan move, former All Black Isaac Ross 'not in a rush to get back home'
5
Mourners in Ireland laugh, cry as man plays final prank from beyond the grave
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man charged after stabbing woman in Christchurch

New Zealand First MP kicked out of bar after 'misunderstanding' with security
03:44

Bay of Plenty's iconic Maketu Pies saved by sale to local iwi

Auckland teen's squid photo wins Young Wildlife Photographer of the Year award