TODAY |

Mysterious illness among students causes Westport school to close

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Education
Health

A small West Coast school is closed until Friday due to an unknown illness outbreak among one third of its students.

Buller District's Westport North School, with a roll of just 189, stated on its Facebook page that 66 students were away yesterday due to "some very nasty bugs doing the rounds".

A notice through their website suggested that due to "high levels of sickness, the [Board of Trustees] has decided to close the school for the next three days".

The school says they will be disinfecting and cleaning all school surfaces and a call will be made on Thursday whether or not they open on Friday. 

Dr Ramon Pink from Canterbury DHB says the"West Coast District Health Board is working with the Westport North School to determine the cause of the recent outbreak of illness."

Samples have been taken today from the school and they are waiting on the results to be processed.

Dr Pink says an influenza-like illness is circulating the West Coast community and it's having significant impact in some schools and workplaces, encouraging those who are unwell to stay at home until they have improved.

A concerned parent told 1 NEWS that her son was taken off school last week with symptoms of E. coli. 

The parent, who did not want to be named, blamed the water quality in the area for the sickness outbreaks. 

Over the past couple of weeks Buller District Council were undertaking water testing on the Westport/Carters Beach Water Supply and therefore had a precautionary boiled water notice.

Yesterday the boiled water notice was lifted and a Buller District Council Spokesperson told 1 NEWS that, "it's certainly unfortunate and a coincidence that a viral outbreak at the school was to occur during this time". 

Your playlist will load after this ad

A third of Westport North’s 189 students were off sick yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
West Coast
Education
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The National leader said Ms Ardern should have gone during Parliamentary recess.
Simon Bridge unloads on Jacinda Ardern, calls her a 'part-time PM' for visiting Tokelau during Ihumātao protests
3
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
4
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
5
Police recover the body of an 8-year-old boy who died after being pushed in front of a train in Frankfurt on July 28.
Eight-year-old boy dies in Germany after being pushed onto train tracks
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:44
The National leader said Ms Ardern should have gone during Parliamentary recess.

Simon Bridge unloads on Jacinda Ardern, calls her a 'part-time PM' for visiting Tokelau during Ihumātao protests
He said the issue has been looked at extensively and a vet or SPCA person is required to be on site.

Nathan Guy announces retirement from politics; fourth National MP this year
Man carrying sniper and cartridge in wilderness. Long dry grass is surrounding him.

Rare $40,000 stag killed in Wairarapa deer enclosure - 'huge loss to owner'
Houses (file picture).

Home consents in Auckland grow to record high level