Is the mysterious graffiti artist Banksy in town for his Auckland exhibit?

More than 90 works by Banksy, one of the world's most enigmatic and popular modern artists, have arrived in Auckland as part of a global tour.

A large collection by one the world's most enigmatic modern day artists is now on show in Auckland.
The identity of the British artist has remained a closely-guarded secret for the last 30 years, with the mystery surrounding who the artist may be being almost as famous as his often satirical and subversive point of view.

Michel Boersma is the Banksy Tour Organiser who says only around 100 people worldwide know who the real Banksy is.

This is despite his infamy as a painter, social activist, graffiti artist and movie maker, Mr Boersma says.

The collection, the largest-ever single display of the artist's work, is expected to see more than 30,000 visitors in Auckland in the month ahead.

The tour hasn't come cheap, with the $40 million collection hung on specially-built walls for the event.

Stewart Macpherson, a promoter for the tour exhibition, says: "So there's $60,000 worth of walls just built for this event which will all be demolished in a month."

The organisers wouldn't say if Banksy was in town for the exhibition or not.

