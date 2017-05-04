Myrtle rust confirmed at second site in Kerikeri

Test results this afternoon have confirmed the fungal plant infection myrtle rust is present at a second site in Kerikeri.

Ministry for Primary Industries biosecurity officials are working to contain an outbreak of the destructive fungus after it was discovered in a Kerikeri plant nursery last Thursday.

MPI said tonight the new infected property is a close neighbour of the nursery, in the same Kerikeri street, but is a private residential property and not a nursery.

Earlier today MPI released information that a second nursery in Kerikeri was under suspicion of having myrtle rust, but laboratory tests on samples proved negative.

The ministry says it is now arranging re-testing of further samples, given the fact that the symptoms appear like myrtle rust and are on highly susceptible plants.

Sometimes false negatives can occur with testing, it said.

MPI director of response, Geoff Gwyn, said the new positive residential site is not unexpected, given the ability for myrtle rust to spread as invisible spores on the wind.

Conditions will be placed on the property to prevent the spread of myrtle rust from this new site and affected plants will be treated, he said.

Biosecurity staff have mounted an intensive search for other signs of the disease within a 500 metre radius of the initial discovery.