MyLotto back in action for people eager to check if they won share of $50 million jackpot

The MyLotto app and website is now back in action for people eager to check if they won a share of last night's $50 million jackpot.
A Lotto NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the site and app have been working again as of 6:45pm.
However, there are thousands of people currently checking tickets so punters may need to refresh the page or app a few times if they have no luck on the first attempt.
If the ticket result doesn't automatically appear, it should be available by checking the completed tickets section of the app or website.
Ten people shared the must-win $50 million Powerball prize.
The winning Powerball tickets were bought from:
Lincoln Heights Superette - Auckland
MyLotto (x5) - Auckland
MyLotto - Tauranga
Andrew Spence Pharmacy - Napier
Melody's New World - Palmerston North
Collingwood Foodcentre - Invercargill
Each of those winner will receive $5 million from the Powerball, $16,368 from Powerball Second Division, and a further $7631 from Second Division - making each winner's total prize $5,023,999.
Ten players also won a share of the Lotto First Division (non-Powerball) prize, and each will receive $100,000.
Those tickets were brought from:
Massey Amcal Pharmacy - Auckland
Countdown Manurewa - Auckland
MyLotto (x2) - Auckland
MyLotto - Tauranga
Paper Plus Taupo - Taupo
Smith Hare & Christison - Carterton
MyLotto - Nelson
MyLotto - Canterbury
Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham
Strike Four was also won last night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland, who each win $300,000.
The winning numbers for last night's draw were 8, 23, 27, 21, 12, 22, bonus ball 16, and Powerball 1.