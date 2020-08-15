MyLotto back in action for people eager to check if they won share of $50 million jackpot

The MyLotto app and website is now back in action for people eager to check if they won a share of last night's $50 million jackpot.

Lotto Powerball $50 million draw. Source: 1 NEWS

A Lotto NZ spokesperson told 1 NEWS the site and app have been working again as of 6:45pm.

However, there are thousands of people currently checking tickets so punters may need to refresh the page or app a few times if they have no luck on the first attempt.

If the ticket result doesn't automatically appear, it should be available by checking the completed tickets section of the app or website.

Ten people shared the must-win $50 million Powerball prize.

Lotto NZ blames MyLotto online upgrades for 'poor customer experiences' as frustrated punters wait to check tickets in $50m draw

The winning Powerball tickets were bought from:

Lincoln Heights Superette - Auckland

MyLotto (x5) - Auckland

MyLotto - Tauranga

Andrew Spence Pharmacy - Napier

Melody's New World - Palmerston North

Collingwood Foodcentre - Invercargill

Each of those winner will receive $5 million from the Powerball, $16,368 from Powerball Second Division, and a further $7631 from Second Division - making each winner's total prize $5,023,999.

Ten players also won a share of the Lotto First Division (non-Powerball) prize, and each will receive $100,000.

Those tickets were brought from:

Massey Amcal Pharmacy - Auckland

Countdown Manurewa - Auckland

MyLotto (x2) - Auckland

MyLotto - Tauranga

Paper Plus Taupo - Taupo

Smith Hare & Christison - Carterton

MyLotto - Nelson

MyLotto - Canterbury

Wyndham Four Square - Wyndham

Strike Four was also won last night by two players from Kerikeri and Auckland, who each win $300,000.