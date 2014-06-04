Mycoplasma bovis may see the end of traditional Calf Days at Kiwi schools

Mycoplasma bovis may see the end of the traditional Kiwi "Calf Day" at schools around the country after a warning from the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Calf. Source: 1 NEWS

A Facebook post on the MPI page today warns against schools holding the popular event to avoid any "unnecessary risks".

"We recommend that schools think carefully about holding Calf Days this year, simply as a precaution. We don't want to be party poopers, but right now the disease is not widespread around New Zealand, and we’re throwing everything at getting rid of it.

"So we believe it's sensible to avoid any unnecessary risk," part of the post reads.

The move has also been backed by DairyNZ and Beef + Lamb New Zealand who recommend that farmers don't take part in the Calf Days.