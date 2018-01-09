Mycoplasma bovis found in cattle on Ashburton farm

The cattle disease mycoplasma bovis has been found on a farm in Ashburton.

Source: istock.com

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says the disease was just recently confirmed after milk sampling was carried out by the dairy industry before Christmas.

The affected farm and an associated property have been under controls since Christmas Eve as a precautionary measure.

"No animals or other risk goods such as used farm equipment have been allowed on or off the property during this time and these controls stand," MPI incident controller David Yard said.

"There has been no sign of any illness in any of the 600 animals on the property."

MPI is now tracing animal movements on and off the farm to determine if there are links to other affected properties, and will carry out checks and testing on some 30 other farms that have had some association with the newly affected property.

DairyNZ's Tim Mackle said they are still hopeful the disease can be controlled and eradicated from New Zealand.

"But to do so, everyone who works with cattle in New Zealand has a part to play in helping with this response".