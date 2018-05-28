Mycoplasama bovis-infected properties reach 36 as first case in Wairarapa confirmed

Biosecurity New Zealand has today confirmed the first case of the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis in the Wairarapa.

Approximately 126,000 cows set to be culled to eradicate mycoplasma bovis Source: Te Karere

Biosecurity NZ, a unit of the Ministry for Primary Industries, confirmed positive test results for Mycoplasma bovis from a sheep and beef farm near Masterton.

The farm was located through the tracing of animal movements from other affected farms, MPI said.

The property is under legal controls restricting the movement of animals and other risk goods off the farm.

As part of the Government and sector group programme to eradicate the disease, all cattle on the farm will ultimately be culled, in agreement with the farmer concerned around timing, MPI said in a statement.

This new property brings the total number of infected properties nationwide to 36.

Biosecurity New Zealand expects to find further infected properties as the extensive tracing of animal movements continues, the statement said.