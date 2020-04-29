'My two-year-old son was confused' - Auckland couple turned away from beach by iwi

A family working in essential health services who had not visited their local beach at Pakiri for over a month were turned away by iwi blocking access yesterday.

Pakiri Beach guarded and gates still chained as restrictions eased yesterday. Source: Supplied

Both in frontline health services, and living in the the Whangaripo Valley north of Auckland, the couple said iwi had blocked access to Pakiri Beach over Alert Level 4.

However, as restrictions were eased yesterday and the country moved down a level, the couple hoped to take their young son out to the beach for some fresh air.

On reaching the beach they were turned away despite noticing others were allowed to drive through.

"We rocked up and there were two other cars there and they were a bit matey with them and they let him through," said the local who did not want to be named.

He said the gatekeepers were "not that friendly" and had no idea what their concerns were.

"How are we going to spread Covid by walking along the beach?"

The man said his two-year-old son was "really confused" about the whole situation.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they are aware of the matter and have met with local iwi today to discuss their concerns regarding community safety during Alert Level 3.

"We are working together to try to come to a solution and resolve the matter, so the public are able to access this beach during this period," the spokesperson said.

Police say they have received a handful of complaints from people who found their favourite or usual access to a beach had been closed off by the small community living along the access road to Pakiri Beach.

"Often these access ways are dirt roads with a small number of families living there, and during Alert Level 4 it was appropriate for these roads to be closed to the public," the police spokesperson said.

"Under the restrictions of Alert Level 3, we continue to work with those isolated and small communities, to help educate them about what Alert Level 3 means in terms of their safety and the need to ensure the public have access to public locations including beaches."