'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has received "vile" death threats towards her and her children, she said on Twitter.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Marama Davidson.

Source: Te Karere

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story about Auckland Mayor Phil Goff banning Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux from holding talks in all council venues on Facebook.

"Good to use our freedom of speech to say your racist bigoted views aren't going to be catered for here. Thanks Phil [Goff]. These two can get out," she wrote on Facebook.

Source: Facebook / Marama Davidson

The pair were set to give a public talk at the Bruce Mason Centre on August 3 when it was cancelled due to security concerns, Auckland Live said

"Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions. Views that divide rather than unite are repugnant and I have made my views on this very clear," Mr Goff wrote on Twitter.

"Vile" comments were aimed at Ms Davidson and her children, she said, which were quickly deleted by the MP.

Ms Davidson later addressed the threats, writing in an edit: "People don't need to waste their time and positive energy reading the tears on this page who are upset at me taking a public stand against this pair with their vile views. This is to be totally expected and an indication that I'm speaking out exactly as I should be. Just scan through the thread for my comments. I'll keep pasting my contribution in."

She later took to Twitter, writing of the incident, "My skin has thickened but have blocked for decency. Keyboard warriors".

Russia celebrate after eliminating Spain at the 2018 Football World Cup

World Cup LIVE: Croatia equalise against Russia in thrilling quarter-final, England send Sweden home

Days of heavy rain, gales expected to hit parts of the country

The midfielder nodded home in the second half of his side's 2-0 win in Samara.

Watch: England march into World Cup semi-finals with emphatic win over Sweden

The 12 boys trapped in a cave in Thailand may have no choice but to make the dangerous dive that's already claimed the life of a former navy seal.

Soccer coach trapped in Thailand cave apologises to boys' parents in letter

Adesanya earned a $50,000 reward for performance of the night after defeating Brad Tavares by unanimous decision.

Kiwi UFC fighter Israel Adesanya pays tribute to Johnny Danger after dominating UFC bout

The mercurial Chiefs star McKenzie started and finished the move in his side’s 24-19 win over the Brumbies.

Lucky escape as the Chiefs hold on to defeat gutsy Brumbies after late comeback

The Chiefs hung on grimly to secure a five-point win in Hamilton.

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

Distraught Brazil fans comfort each other after World Cup elimination

The pre-tournament favourites lost 2-1 in their quarter-final against Belgium.

John Armstrong: Peters has not put a foot wrong since stepping into Acting PM role

His handling of Australia's detention and deportation to NZ of criminals has stood out, our columnist writes.


The blaze managed to spread to two other buildings on Tutere Street.

Occupants lose everything as spectacular fire leaves Waikanae house gutted

The blaze spread to two other buildings and was put out in them as the house fire raged.