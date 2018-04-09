'My skin has thickened' - MP Marama Davidson receives 'vile' death threats after far-right Canadian duo banned from council venues

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson has received "vile" death threats towards her and her children, she said on Twitter.

Marama Davidson. Source: Te Karere

The threats came after the MP posted a link to a story about Auckland Mayor Phil Goff banning Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux from holding talks in all council venues on Facebook.

"Good to use our freedom of speech to say your racist bigoted views aren't going to be catered for here. Thanks Phil [Goff]. These two can get out," she wrote on Facebook.

Source: Facebook / Marama Davidson

The pair were set to give a public talk at the Bruce Mason Centre on August 3 when it was cancelled due to security concerns, Auckland Live said

"Auckland Council venues shouldn't be used to stir up ethnic or religious tensions. Views that divide rather than unite are repugnant and I have made my views on this very clear," Mr Goff wrote on Twitter.

"Vile" comments were aimed at Ms Davidson and her children, she said, which were quickly deleted by the MP.

Ms Davidson later addressed the threats, writing in an edit: "People don't need to waste their time and positive energy reading the tears on this page who are upset at me taking a public stand against this pair with their vile views. This is to be totally expected and an indication that I'm speaking out exactly as I should be. Just scan through the thread for my comments. I'll keep pasting my contribution in."