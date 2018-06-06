 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'My nan in Kawerau said she’s taken all her photos off the wall' - Bay of Plenty rocked by 'swarm of quake activity'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A shallow magnitude 4.1 earthquake jolted the eastern Bay of Plenty late last night.

Swarm of earthquakes near Kawerau on June 5 2018

Swarm of earthquakes near Kawerau on June 5 2018

Source: GeoNet

The quake struck at 11.08pm, 25km west of Whakatane near the town of Kawerau.

It hit at a shallow depth of just two kilometres.

At least 575 people said they felt the earthquake on GeoNet, with most reporting moderate to weak shaking.

"My nan in Kawerau said she’s taken all her photos of the wall,” Raniera Kaio posted on Twitter.

An earlier shake of 3.9 magnitude hit just after 7.20pm.

This was followed by the 4.2 magnitude, and a further two rattles just after midnight (3.6M) and an hour later at 12.53am today (3.0M).

“Here we go again.... Don't think there's gonna be much sleep had in the Eastern BOP tonight,” one Twitter user wrote.

GeoNet said on Twitter late last night that there were at least 32 earthquakes in a “swarm of quake activity”.

“Quake swarms are pretty common in the Bay of Plenty as the area is slowly stretched.”

 

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
2
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".

Jacinda Ardern releases additional details surrounding upcoming birth of child

3
Steven Adams

Steven Adams cracks Forbes' top 100 richest sportspeople list, female athletes miss out

4
Mel B in a Jenny Craig advertisement.

Jenny Craig Australia fined over misleading ad featuring Mel B

5
FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

00:48
The PM's first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Watch: 'I definitely haven't done that! Jacinda Ardern jokingly denies having released a 'birth plan'

The PM’s first child is due June 17, and yesterday she released some details around photo ops and hospitals to address public interest.

Swarm of earthquakes near Kawerau on June 5 2018

'My nan in Kawerau said she’s taken all her photos off the wall' - Bay of Plenty rocked by 'swarm of quake activity'

GeoNet said on Twitter late last night that there were at least 32 earthquakes.

FILE - In this May 13, 2004 file photo, designer Kate Spade poses with handbags and shoes from her next collection in New York. Law enforcement officials say Tuesday, June 5, 2018, that New York fashion designer Kate Spade has been found dead in her apartment in an apparent suicide. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File)

Kate Spade, American designer whose bags carried women into adulthood, is dead at 55

Spade was one of the first of a powerful wave of female American contemporary designers in the 1990s.

Zane Paki recieves his medal from Dame Patsy Reddy.

Knife attack bravery award: 'At the time it was just adrenaline'

Zane Paki stepped in and took a murderer's knife away in Auckland after the attacker turned on another man, shortly after killing his wife.

Criminal charges laid against ANZ Bank in cartel case

The charges relate to trading in ANZ shares by Deutsche Bank and Citigroup.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 