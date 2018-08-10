 

'My name is Victoria, and this is my book' - seven-year-old receiving palliative care ticks goal off wish list with Hilary Barry

A Lower Hutt girl receiving palliative care for cancer she's been fighting for the last couple of years has just ticked off another an item on her wish list - being on the news for writing a book.

Seven Sharp got some correspondence about seven-year-old Victoria Vysotskaya, who needed some help with with her very specific wish list.

So presenter Hilary Barry paid Victoria a visit to sort it out.

From hugging a koala to making a snowman, Victoria said she's got a lot on her wish list.

Some of her wishes she's already ticked off, while others need a bit of help, like her dream of being on TV.

While Hilary was at Victoria's home, her book was delivered straight from the publisher, who had published it for free, into the hands of its author and illustrator.

Hilary read some extracts.

"The hungry dragon was going on a food hunt through the long grass. He went over the snowy mountains and through the forest. The dragon found a cave and sneaked in."

One of the many illustrations by Victoria shows the dragon's tail in the cave entrance.

Hilary told Victoria she should feel very proud of her book and Victoria said she did.

"My name is Victoria, and this is my book," she said, holding up her book.

Also on Victoria's wish list are riding a pony and a lot of food-related wishes.

Brave seven-year-old Victoria Vysotskaya from Lower Hutt is receiving palliative care, but was determined to tell New Zealand about her book. Source: Seven Sharp
Silage plastic wrap piles up on NZ farms as Thailand shuns product for recycling

The issue of processing rural plastics used in farming is causing concern, with the Government being urged to step in.

Silage wrap, commonly used across farms in New Zealand, is usually sent overseas to be recycled.

But with Thailand now closing its borders to the product, several New Zealand processing plants are full to capacity.

“We have roughly 250 tonnes here at the moment,” Southern Disability Enterprises general manager Hamish McMurdo said.

Until an alternative is found, farmers across the country are being urged to stockpile the waste.

“It was a bit of a surprise when we saw Southern Disability Enterprises put the post up on Facebook to say they couldn’t take it, but I have every confidence they’ll sort out an alternative,” said Southland Federated Farmers vice president Bernadette Hunt.

Until a solution is found, both parties are urging farmers not to burn or bury the waste.

“As soon as we find a solution, we’ll be letting them know and asking them to get it on in,” Mr McMurdo said.

Overseas plants are currently refusing to take sileage wrap, with Southland farmers being forced to hold onto it until a solution is found. Source: 1 NEWS
1 NEWS
The latest attempt by brewers to breathe new life into one of the oldest drinks on the planet has arrived in the form of glitter beer.

Lemon Lime and Glitter is the newest concoction from Riwaka's Hop Federation.

They're producing it for this weekend's Beervana Festival in Wellington.

The sparkle ingredient is simple edible baker's glitter, put in during kegging.

TVNZ1's Seven Sharp went out for a taste test, as shown in the video above.

Lemon Lime and Glitter is the newest concoction from Riwaka’s Hop Federation. Source: Seven Sharp
