'My initial reaction was to run over, hold him and cry' - cancer survivor Jake Bailey's mum opens up in doco

Source:

1 NEWS

The trailer for cancer survivor Jake Bailey's documentary has been released online, showing his journey since his diagnosis and famous school speech. 

The then Christchurch Boys' High School head boy inspired both New Zealanders and people around the world with his prizegiving speech in October last year, just a week after being diagnosed with Burkitt's non-Hodgkins lymphoma.  

A sneak peak of documentary The Common Touch has been released online today.
Source: Facebook: Jake Bailey

He was told if he didn't receive urgent treatment he would only have weeks to live and be unable to give his final school speech.

"None of us get out of life alive, so be gallant, be great, be gracious and be grateful for the opportunities you have," he told students.

Over a year on, Mr Bailey is clear of cancer and set to release a documentary titled The Common Touch. 

Jake Bailey’s speech to his fellow Christchurch Boys’ High School students left many in tears.
Source: Breakfast

The trailer, released on Facebook tonight, shows snippets of his life since the diagnosis, including an interview with his mother Janine Harrington.

"My initial reaction was to run over, hold him and start crying obviously," she says through tears. 

"He said 'Mum, don't cry, if you're going to cry you have to get out'."

Breakfast Sam catches up with the Christchurch teen whose approach to his cancer diagnosis inspired millions.
Source: Breakfast

The documentary will be available for free online next year. 

