'My helmet saved me from pretty serious harm' – Labour's Kieran McAnulty on why cyclists should be forced to wear helmets

The MP said he had been in two accidents on his bike, one that involved a truck.
Politics

00:24
1
Video of the incident, which took place in 2014 in Utah, has just been released.

Graphic warning: Tongan Crip gang member shot after lunging at witness with pen in dramatic Utah courtroom fracas

02:26
2
Also in its sights are Australian bikie gangs with an increasing presence in NZ.

Aussie bikie gangs target of police's new organised crime taskforce in Tauranga

00:21
3
Cigarettes will now be sold in brown packets, but will still feature a health warning.

Cigarette plain packaging comes into force across New Zealand today

00:54
4
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.

Watch: Kiwi Paralympian struggles to fight back tears in emotional interview after claiming bronze medal eight years in the making

5

Police believe Melbourne woman was dead eight months before being found in bathtub

00:54
03:40
Lisa Clist of Choice Biking says getting more people on bikes would help with long-term health problems in New Zealand.

'It puts some people off' - advocates say cyclists should be able to ride without helmets

A brain injury specialist says not wearing helmets opens riders up to more risk of injury.


04:22
Ludo Campbell-Reid says those buying one of the Daisy Apartments in Kingsland know what they are getting into.

Council designer applauds apartments with no car parks as 'heroic', but businesses unsure

Business owners say it will likely add more cars to the street, impeding parking and increasing congestion.

07:46
Andrew Kirton said an external person may be brought in to review the alleged assaults.

'I'm now aware that one of the victims has contacted police' - Labour's general secretary Andrew Kirton says summer camp assault victim has Party's full support

Four teenagers were allegedly assaulted at a Young Labour summer camp.


01:08
The army were despatched today to remove the car outside Salisbury, where Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

New Zealand government condemns nerve agent attack on ex-Russian spy in England as an 'affront on global rules and norms'

Winston Peters today said the attack on Sergei Skirpal and his daughter was "repugnant".


 
