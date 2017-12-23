 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'My heart breaks' - Over $20K raised for Auckland man killed in crash while driving taxi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A family friend of the taxi driver who was killed early yesterday morning after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the side of his taxi in central Auckland has raised over $20,000 to transport the man's body to India and and support his grieving family. 

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says the man will answer drink driving charges in the Auckland District Court.
Source: 1 NEWS

Taxi driver Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed was killed in the incident and leaves behind his wife and five-month-old son.

Early yesterday morning a 20-year-old man and a passenger from the car that hit the taxi fled the crash scene near the corner of Alex Evans St and Symonds St.

The Police Eagle Helicopter and dogs helped tracked them down a few blocks away.

It's believed a drunk driver smashed into the taxi driver and fled the scene.
Source: 1 NEWS

The driver has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death, driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Friend Kashif Quadri set up a GiveaLittle page this morning and as of 3.30pm today, more than $20,000 has been donated to Mr Syed's family. 

"With plenty of other things to worry about we want to assist them by alleviating some of the financial pressures during this time," the Givealittle page states. 

Donator Martha-Louise Asmus wrote: "My heart breaks for his wife and son. May family and friends support you with their love."

Another donator wrote: "I am so sorry this has happened to your beautiful family."

The funds raised will go towards "the transportation and required paperwork needed to send the body (to India)", "to pay for the family (wife and son) to India" and "to support his wife and son's cost of living".

The 29-year-old was working long hours driving his taxi around Auckland to support his young family and now his wife's future in New Zealand is unknown due to her not holding a permanent visa, Fairfax reports.

Mr Syed's widow Nishat Abedi described her husband as "the best father there ever was".

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Nation's prisoners set to enjoy simple Christmas lunch - costing $6 per inmate

2

Five hospitalised after car crashes into watery bank in Waikato

3
Police car generic.

Driver killed after three-car crash in Rotorua

4
There have been delays at Auckland Airport

Travellers stuck in the airport after flights delayed

5
Acting Senior Sergeant Julie Fifield and Senior Constable Bruce Ward wanted to see if they could make Christmas happen for this family regardless and enlisted the help of two local stores.

Canterbury police bring heart-warming Christmas joy to a family in need


04:33
1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver visited the village of Vunidogoloa.

1 NEWS NOW's top stories to come out of the Pacific in 2017

Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.


Beach in Auckland (file picture).

Sunshine forecast for much of the country on Christmas Day, but there is a chance of rain

Find out the weather forecast for the big day tomorrow.


02:12

Auckland taxi driver killed in early morning crash was the 'best father there ever was'

Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed leaves behind his wife and a five-month-old son after a car allegedly driven by a drunk driver fatally hit him.

00:19
Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.

Firefighter says 'gut-wrenching' to lose homes right before Christmas, after huge blaze near Christchurch

Area Commander Dave Berry says two houses have been completely destroyed, as well as "numerous" sheds.

00:18
Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.

Residents evacuated from houses as massive scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch

Fire and Emergency were called just after 3pm with two homes now completely destroyed by the fire and another partially damaged.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 