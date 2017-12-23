'My heart breaks' - Over $20K raised for Auckland man killed in crash while driving taxi

A family friend of the taxi driver who was killed early yesterday morning after an alleged drunk driver crashed into the side of his taxi in central Auckland has raised over $20,000 to transport the man's body to India and and support his grieving family.

Taxi driver Abdul Raheem Fahad Syed was killed in the incident and leaves behind his wife and five-month-old son.

Early yesterday morning a 20-year-old man and a passenger from the car that hit the taxi fled the crash scene near the corner of Alex Evans St and Symonds St.

The Police Eagle Helicopter and dogs helped tracked them down a few blocks away.

The driver has been charged with driving with excess breath alcohol causing death, driving with excess breath alcohol causing injury and failing to stop and ascertain injury.

Friend Kashif Quadri set up a GiveaLittle page this morning and as of 3.30pm today, more than $20,000 has been donated to Mr Syed's family.

"With plenty of other things to worry about we want to assist them by alleviating some of the financial pressures during this time," the Givealittle page states.

Donator Martha-Louise Asmus wrote: "My heart breaks for his wife and son. May family and friends support you with their love."

Another donator wrote: "I am so sorry this has happened to your beautiful family."

The funds raised will go towards "the transportation and required paperwork needed to send the body (to India)", "to pay for the family (wife and son) to India" and "to support his wife and son's cost of living".

The 29-year-old was working long hours driving his taxi around Auckland to support his young family and now his wife's future in New Zealand is unknown due to her not holding a permanent visa, Fairfax reports.