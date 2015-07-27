'My heart breaks in pieces' - Rachel Hunter reveals her mother is battling 'hideous disease' cancer

In a heartfelt Instagram post former Kiwi model Rachel Hunter has opened up about the way her "heart breaks in pieces" as her mother battles cancer.

On Mother's Day last Sunday, Hunter posted a picture of her holding the hand of her mother, with the caption: "Having laid next to you all night, my heart breaks in pieces with the pain you are in as we still continue this journey today with this hideous disease."

Rachel Hunter Source: Sunday

"You are infinite."

Yesterday she posted a picture of her son Liam sleeping on a hospital mattress on the floor.

"Liam and I sleep here at night, go home to shower then straight back, as many have before to be with their sick loved ones, while the rest of the family gets rest for what the next day might bring."

"It's a time to process the grief. An incredibly special time to nurture, listen, love and devote to Mum," Hunter said.