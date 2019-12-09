TODAY |

'My God' - Haunting video shows destroyed helicopter, people huddled by water's edge after White Island eruption

Video from White Island shows the immediate aftermath of today’s eruption, including people huddled by the water’s edge as the volcano spews out an ash cloud.

Video posted to Twitter showed the immediate aftermath of today’s eruption. Source: Supplied

American tourist Michael Schade posted a number of videos today from the island, which he was visiting with his family.

“My god, White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted today for first time since 2001. My family and I had gotten off it 20 minutes before, were waiting at our boat about to leave when we saw it. Boat ride home tending to people our boat rescued was indescribable,” he wrote as a caption for one of the videos.

follow the latest developments
Live updates: Police confirm people still unaccounted for after White Island eruption, at least one person critically injured

“This is so hard to believe. Our whole tour group were literally standing at the edge of the main crater not 30 minutes before,” Mr Schade wrote on Twitter.

“My thoughts with the families of those currently unaccounted for, the people recovering now, and especially the rescue workers.”

The eruption on White Island was witnessed by local fisherman Dan Harvey Source: 1 NEWS

In one video, a group of people were seen huddled by the water’s edge in the immediate aftermath of the eruption.

“Those are some of the people put boat picked up. Praying for them and their recovery. Woman my mom tended to was in critical condition but seemed strong by the end."

Another video showed a destroyed helicopter not far from the crater.

