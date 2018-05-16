My Food Bag names new CEO

Source:
My Food Bag has appointed a new chief executive, with Kevin Bowler taking the reins.
Nadia Lim, co-founder of My Food Bag.
Source: My Food Bag
The company is a subscription meal ingredient delivery service co-founded and fronted by celebrity chef Nadia Lim.
Businesswoman Cecilia Robinson and husband James were also co-founders, but are transitioning into governance roles within the company.
The company, founded in 2012, has been a success in New Zealand with annual revenue now more than $100m.
