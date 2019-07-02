TODAY |

'My culture's my identity' - Dunedin 12-year-old's poi business goes global

Despite being just 12 years of age, Dunedin schoolgirl Georgia Tiatia Fa’atoese Latu has started one of New Zealand’s newest and brightest business ventures.

She has started making and selling poi, a business idea she started with her mum Anna.

"It was really because she wanted to get somewhere fast and I didn’t have the money to get there… she said 'how am I going to make money?'" Anna Tiatia Fa’atoese Latu says.

Anna convinced her daughter to start producing poi.

The pair quickly realised they were on to a good idea, making $1000 in the first 48 hours.

Georgia used the money to fund a school trip to Rotorua, before then putting forward her business idea to a New Zealand start-up business bootcamp.

She then won a people’s choice award, before winning $5000, a working space and a Soda LIFT scholarship.

The pair saying they currently making around 20 poi a day, with orders coming from as far away as France.

Everything aside from the tape and rubber bands, is made using biodegradable materials.

Georgia Tiatia Fa’atoese Latu’s fledgling business won an award that’s given her much-needed funds to scale up her enterprise. Source: 1 NEWS
