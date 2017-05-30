 

'My common room is covered in vomit' - Vic Uni students face bill for thousands of dollars for drunken damage to residence

Victoria University is taking a hard line on alcohol and drunken damage to its halls of residence after one accommodation block was trashed over the weekend.

Alcohol has been banned in one hall, and some students are leaving as they feel unsafe.
The behaviour prompted one student to describe the residence as a "feral zoo".

It has led to an indefinite ban on alcohol and guests at Joan Stevens Hall, and if no-one owns up all residents will be splitting the bill for the thousands of dollars of damage done there.

Victoria University said in a statement it takes damage to its property extremely seriously and the behaviour is a breach of the residence agreements.

Alcohol has also been banned from other Victoria University halls of residence after neighbours complained about noise and disorderly behaviour.

Photos showed the trail of drunken destruction left behind at the Joan Stevens Hall, where there were around 40 separate cases of property damage last weekend alone. 

Some of the students who spoke to 1 NEWS said the drunken antics and damaging of property have gone too far.

It's just not a fun place to live. It's not comfortable. You don't feel safe sometimes"
A student who's leaving the halls of residence

Some students are leaving the residence because they feel unsafe, including one woman who said the behaviour is "feral" and "really, really bad".

"My common room is covered in vomit and, like, my toilet is broken or the doors are broken or something's broken," she said. 

"It's just not a fun place to live. It's not comfortable. You don't feel safe sometimes."

She said it's almost a competition between a lot of young men who egg each other on to drink out of, or break, a piece of furniture.

One male student said sometimes behaviour might go a bit far, but usually it's pretty good.

