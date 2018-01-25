 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'My children have sick stomachs' - Christchurch mayor asks staff to look at lowering chlorine in water following hundreds of complaints

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

After finding that some below-ground wellheads could become contaminated during heavy flooding, Christchurch council decided on 25 January to chlorinate all drinking water for 12 months.

Recent tests found the city's wells weren't safe from contamination, despite having the reputation for some of the best drinking water in the world.
Source: 1 NEWS

The chlorination began in late March and almost two months later, after complaints from hundreds of residents about the taste, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel asked staff to look at lowering chlorine levels.

"They are looking at a programme of work that they hope to refer to the drinking water assesor ... that would reduce the amount of chlorine in the water overall," she said.

She hoped the programme would be on the desk of the drinking water assessor by the end of today.

Ms Dalziel also acknowledged the chlorine was causing some problems, but refused to say if council staff were initially wrong about the affect it would have.

"Staff were optimistic and were in many respects trying to reassure people based on their experience after the earthquakes," she said.

"I think that staff have underestimated the impact that it has had on significant areas of Christchurch."

Chlorinating water is a very big issue in Christchurch at the moment.
Source: Seven Sharp

The council stated on its website that the chlorine dosage rate at each pump station is roughly one part per million, but does fluctuate.

Council staff have repeatedly told RNZ that people should barely be able to taste the chlorine.

Council city services general manager David Adamson said in April that people should not be able to taste the chlorine and, if they did, the taste would disappear quickly.

"There will be some people who notice it. The majority of people, we don't believe, will see much difference," he said at the time.

Christchurch residents which RNZ spoke to said that was not close to what was actually going on.

Avonside mother-of-three Michele Linda Shuker said the chlorination was having a dramatic impact on her family.

"My children have sick stomachs," she said.

"When I'm the last one to have a shower at night ... my eyes are so sore ... my skin is so flaky ... it's like swimming in a swimming pool."

Tui Paris, from South New Brighton, had a similar story.

"We've had to buy bottled water because its been giving everyone upset tummies ... when we bought bottled water everybody's sore stomachs disappeared," she said.

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


2
People wanted over Auckland train station assault

Do you know these people? Auckland cops hunting trio after man sitting at train station suffered 'savage' beating, left with fractured eye socket

00:21
3

Most read story: 'She's more Maori than you'll ever be' – husband defends his Pakeha wife Sally Anderson's moko

00:50
4
National has sent a letter to Trevor Mallard outlining their concerns over his handling of Question Time in Parliament.

Video: Gerry Brownlee has 'serious concerns' over Speaker's handling of alleged sexist comment made about Jacinda Ardern by National MP in the House

00:25
5
Dennison told Kimmel he was doing school work before the show, working on his Te Reo Maori and 'maths' homework.

Watch: 'Did you say meth?' – Deadpool 2 star Julian Dennison's Kiwi accent mocked by US talk show host Jimmy Kimmel

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:30

New Zealand may vote on marijuana legalisation in 2019

Justice Minister Andrew Little said the government's contemplating holding it next year, rather than in 2020.


00:36
Trevor Mallard asked "for how long?", then moved onto the next question during Question Time.

Video: 'Nah, I'm leaving, what a waste of time' – exasperated Paula Bennett walks out of parliament after disagreement with Speaker Trevor Mallard

The National Party deputy got fed-up with the Speaker and decided to leave the House rather than continue to debate.


03:51
Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.

'White privilege' - Maori academic dismisses legitimacy of Sally Anderson's moko as 'business branding'

Dr Mera Lee-Penehira says it’s not appropriate for the life coach to have a moko, as her genealogy is totally Pakeha.


The study found youngsters whose parents smoke can have nicotine levels so high they may as well be smokers.

'Saying it's a train wreck for Maori and Pasifika is an understatement' - Maori Public Health boss warns NZ can't hit 2025 Smokefree goal

Maori Public Health boss Lance Norman told politicians today that 35 per cent of Maori still smoke, along with 25 per cent of Pasifika and 12-13 per cent of all other ethnicities.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 