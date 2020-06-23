'My beautiful boy' - Mother's touching tribute to Constable Matthew Hunt read out in Parliament

National MP Mark Mitchell today gave an emotional tribute in Parliament to police officer Matthew Hunt who died on Friday after being shot during a routine traffic stop in Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Matthew Hunt is not a stranger to me," Mr Mitchell, who was formerly in the police force, told Parliament.

"On Friday evening, I had the privilege of joining Matt's section, friends and colleagues who came together to support one another and talk though the tragedy.

Mark Mitchell - file Source: 1 NEWS

"The stories and memories of Matt had a common theme, he was a deeply kind young man. No one could recount a time where Matt had a bad word about anyone.

"He is much loved by his police family and our community."

Mr Mitchell read out extracts written by Mr Hunt's mother Diane, adding she wanted to thank the "New Zealand police family who provided absolutely amazing support".

"My son has a huge team behind him," Mr Mitchell read on behalf of Diane.

"Everyone who knew Matthew knew him to be a selfless man of huge integrity. He loved serving the community and protecting his fellow New Zealanders. My heart is crying out that this was so unnecessary and tragic.

"My beautiful boy, 28 years young, will never have another birthday."

Mr Mitchell finished his speech with his own message to Matthew Hunt.

"Matt, you aren't here to put your strong arms around your mum or your sister but know that your police family and community are putting our strong arms around them for you."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern also spoke about Mr Hunt.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

"Matt's death has moved people the length of this country. Matt indeed had a star quality, a star that was taken too soon."

Parliament's debating chamber is lined with plaques commemorating New Zealand’s military and peacekeeping services.

"The plaques around the wall of this chamber tell a story of sacrifice," Ms Ardern said. "They tell a story of people who lost their lives in service of this country, 28-year-old Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt was also killed serving New Zealand."

"On behalf of the Government and the people of New Zealand we acknowledge the grief of Matt's family. We offer our whole-hearted sympathies to them including those family members who travelled recently to New Zealand.

"We grieve for Matt alongside the wider police family."

She thanked those first on the scene.

"To lose a police officer is to lose someone working for all of us, but also someone's family member, a loved one and a friend," Ms Ardern said.

NZ First leader Winston Peters called Mr Hunt's death an "appalling tragedy" and a "sobering glimpse at the risk our police officers face".

Green Party co-leader James Shaw told Mr Hunt's mother and sister that the thoughts of New Zealanders were with them.