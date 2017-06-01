 

'My baby was getting sicker' – large increase in Kiwis seeking emergency accommodation

On the first day of winter new official figures show a huge increase in the number of Kiwis desperate to find accommodation, with nearly 3500 applicants being put in the most needy category, according to Social Development Ministry numbers.

The Government is stumping up $12m for new emergency accommodation in Auckland, but advocates say it's not enough.
That number is nearly double what it was only two years ago in June 2015.

Auckland is the city with the biggest problem, having nearly 1400 applicants on the housing waiting list, with around 40 per cent of those in severe need of housing.

Minister of Justice Amy Adams was on hand to open new emergency housing units in Auckland's Papatoetoe today. The units cost $12 million, and will house up to 75 people at a time.

She told 1 NEWS "We're bringing places like this to market every day now. We're up to nearly a thousand of these. By the end of the month it's going to be 1500, on track to have 2100 across the country in total."

Ms Adams says the problem is not a new one in New Zealand, but admits the rise of housing prices in Auckland has seen extra pressure added.

Some of those who work with the most desperate cases say the government's plans don't go far enough.

Monte Cecilia Housing Trust chief executive Bernie Smith says "it is behind the time because the need is greater than that, and it's a solution that should have been worked on over a number of years."

At the moment people on the social housing register have to wait 50 to 60 days before a house is found for them.

