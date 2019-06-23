TODAY |

Muslim and wider community reunited at Christchurch Futsal event

Donna-Marie Lever
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Donna-Marie Lever
Christchurch and Canterbury

The first Futsal tournament since the Christchurch terrorist attack has been held in the city, bringing many young players in the Muslim and wider community together again.

The event was planned for the end of Ramadan but was postponed due to security concerns, until now.

"It's about empowerment, it's about gaining back your security, and this is what it means to the youth," Abdigani Ali told 1 NEWS.

It was also a chance for supporters to remember Atta Elayyan, a friend and key player on the New Zealand Futsal team, killed in the mosque attacks.

"Atta Elayyan, he was a dear brother and we do miss him, and this is honour not just for him but also the other youth that we've lost in this tragedy."

Organisers of the event say regardless of the win, it's about reuniting the community and building back happy memories.

Organisers say it's the first of many tournaments to come as part of the recovery to help young people reconnect and cope.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The popular game lost a New Zealand player in the attacks. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Donna-Marie Lever
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:19
Kane Williamson and others abandoned celebrating the five-run win to check on the upset batsman.
Black Caps' sportsmanship shines again as players console collapsed Carlos Brathwaite after heartbreaking finish
2
In this photo provided by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, a back bear lays on a closet shelf Friday, June 21, 2019, in Missoula, Mont. Authorities say a black bear somehow locked itself inside a Montana home and then nestled onto a closet shelf that wasn't too hard, wasn't too soft, but just right for a nap. Missoula County sheriff's officials say the bear just yawned when deputies knocked on the window and unlocked the door in an attempt to coax it to leave. (Missoula County Sheriff's via AP)
Black bear enters US home, settles in for nap in closet
3
Making his first Test appearance since 2012, Marshall's pride was on show at Mt Smart.
Benji Marshall fights back tears during NZ national anthem on Kiwis return
4
A survey has revealed that it’s one of the biggest issues drivers face.
NZ roads said to be one of the country's biggest issues for drivers - survey
5
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern shows off cake-baking skills for daughter Neve's first birthday
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:54
Husna Ahmed, Elmi Abdukadir, Matiullah Safi and Tariq Omar were remembered at Hillmorton High School.

Memorial held to honour four victims of Christchurch terrorist attack
Fireworks (file picture).

Auckland Council pushes for private fireworks ban
A file image of a set of scales in a courtroom.

Rapist loses appeal against deportation to Philippines
Missing 24-year-old Jacob Bennett

Family concerned for safety of missing Hamilton man