Muslim and wider community reunited at Christchurch Futsal event

The first Futsal tournament since the Christchurch terrorist attack has been held in the city, bringing many young players in the Muslim and wider community together again.

The event was planned for the end of Ramadan but was postponed due to security concerns, until now.

"It's about empowerment, it's about gaining back your security, and this is what it means to the youth," Abdigani Ali told 1 NEWS.

It was also a chance for supporters to remember Atta Elayyan, a friend and key player on the New Zealand Futsal team, killed in the mosque attacks.

"Atta Elayyan, he was a dear brother and we do miss him, and this is honour not just for him but also the other youth that we've lost in this tragedy."

Organisers of the event say regardless of the win, it's about reuniting the community and building back happy memories.