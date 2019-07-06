Musicians with Tourette syndrome set to perform at fundraising concert in Christchurch

A group of accomplished musicians are set to perform at a one-off concert in Christchurch, and one thing all members have in common is Tourette syndrome.

Bravewaves is fundraising concert for Camp Twitch, an annual camp for kids with Tourettes from across the country.

Over 500 people are officially recognised as having Tourettes in New Zealand.

Because it's not recognised as a disability in New Zealand many are left without funding.

Fundraising through concerts like the one being held in Christchurch tonight are crucial.