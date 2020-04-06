Musicians, public called on to commemorate Anzac Day from their driveway

Musicians of all kinds throughout the country are being called upon to help Kiwis commemorate Anzac Day, despite the Government enforced limit on group gatherings.

Nigel Towers. Source: 1 NEWS

Anzac services throughout New Zealand have been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Fielding brass band member Nigel Towers came up with a creative way to mark the event regardless.

"I am quite saddened that we all are unable to attend a normal Anzac service, but because of the lockdown we all have to do our bit to keep one another safe from any potential spread," he told 1 NEWS today.

"By doing our own bit on Anzac Day, we keep the spirit of the Anzacs alive, and if nothing else, playing The Last Post is just another way of delivering that respect but on a personal level."

People are asked to pay their respects and observe a minute's silence at their gates or in their driveways on April 25.

As a member of the Feilding Brass Band for over 40 years, Mr Towers said he usually attended three services on Anzac Day.

"I thought, how else can we observe this day? The only thing one could do, would be to play The Last Post but as I do not have a bugle or trumpet or cornet, I thought about playing it on one of the instruments I have that could replicate it.

"It is an honour to play The Last Post in my neighbourhood. Being a member of the Feilding Brass Band for 42 years, of which most of it playing Tuba, this is a first for me not just playing the last post but doing it playing a Trombone."

Mr Towers also said he took inspiration from a similar event in Australia called The Reverse Flash Mob - Bugle Call.

"I thought yes I am going to do this," he said.

"I set up the event mainly to encourage any other brass band player in New Zealand and indeed any musician at all, that if you want to and are able to, please play the last post at the end of your driveway in your community street. I'm sure the community will appreciate it."