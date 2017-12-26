'Music should unite not divide' - Israel's ambassador to NZ wants sit-down meeting with Lorde

Israel's ambassador to New Zealand has invited Lorde to meet him after the Kiwi singer cancelled her concert in Tel Aviv.

On Christmas Day Lorde cancelled a concert scheduled for Israel in June after criticism from activists in the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Her decision also came after an open letter written by two New Zealand fans on website Spinoff argued the concert would show support for Israel's occupation of Palestine.

Israeli ambassador to New Zealand Itzhak Gerberg last night extended an invitation to the 21-year-old musician.

"By succumbing to the hateful agenda of the few who support BDS you encourage animosity in the region," he said on Twitter, asking her to meet him in person to discuss the issue.

"Music should unite not divide."

The Jewish Council of New Zealand earlier said that, in succumbing to pressure to call off the concert, Lorde had made a political statement.

Spokeswoman Juliet Moses said the singer would perform in Russia on her Melodrama tour and that despite that country's human rights abuses no one called on her to cancel that show.

"Likewise, she is not accused of complicity with Trump and his policies when she performs in the United States."

The Zionist Federation of New Zealand also said it was disappointed Lorde had caved into pressure from "those who wish to see the destruction of Israel".

"By singling out Israel amongst other nations whose human rights abuses make any that Israel supposedly commit seem a drop in the ocean, shows the double standards and discrimination towards the Jewish state of those in the BDS movement," the organisation said in a statement.