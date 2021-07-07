TODAY |

'Music kept me going' - Man celebrates 75 years in brass band

Source:  Seven Sharp

An 85-year-old man who has spent the past 75 years playing in Hauraki Plain's Kerepehi Brass Band says the band is virtually his “home from home”.

Rowen Garrett has been keeping the dream alive for 75 years. Source: Seven Sharp

Rowan Garrett, who has received a Queen’s Service Medal for services to brass bands, has been a foundation member in Kerepehi, beginning in 1946 at 10 years old.

He has served as band master, chairman, president, vice president and committee member and has been the band’s librarian for many years.

"Music, it's kept me going - it brings you to life," he told Seven Sharp.

Rowan Garrett Source: Seven Sharp

"I couldn't imagine how I would get on if I had to leave the band.”

Garrett says he will stay in the band until the band master tells him to “pack it”.

The band celebrates its 75th anniversary in September which Garrett says he plans to lead with a bass solo of Ol' Man River.

