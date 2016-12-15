Murray McCully to meet Cook Island leaders

Foreign Minister Murray McCully will travel to the Cook Islands this week to discuss tourism and economic development opportunities.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mr McCully will meet with Prime Minister Henry Puna and cabinet colleagues during the visit.

"Ensuring the ongoing health of the tourism sector is a top priority in our partnership," he said ahead of the visit, which will include events with the Cook Island Tourism Board.

"For this reason, New Zealand has committed to projects designed to improve sanitiation and water quality infrastructure, specifically in Rarotonga and Aitutaki."