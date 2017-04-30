Murray McCully exit interview: We weren't pressured by US over UN's Israel resolution

Outgoing Foreign Minister Murray McCully says there was no pressure from the US for New Zealand to co-sponsor a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israel's continued settlements.

The resolution, passed in December 2016, said the settlements violated international law and undermined a two-state solution in Israel's conflict with Palestine.

In an exit interview with TVNZ’s Q&A programme Mr McCully talked about receiving a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu soon after.

"I was left in no doubt about the strength of the Prime Minister’s feelings," he said of the call, but said New Zealand had not been pressure by the US to co-sponsor the resolution.

Mr McCully said one of the biggest challenges for a New Zealand foreign minister was being in a "constant state of jet lag".

"One of the things people don't think about in this job because it all looks pretty glamorous and a lot of business class travel … is the fact that you turn up to some of the biggest meetings of your career jet lagged out of your skull."

Mr McCully said he hadn't given his successor and long-time friend Gerry Brownlee any advice about the job but would answer any questions if he had them.

Political Scientist Dr Claire Robinson said Mr McCully leaves behind a legacy of low morale within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"It's remarkable he’s been a Minister of Foreign Affairs for eight and a half years, that's a very long time," she said speaking as a panellist on Q+A this morning.

"In terms of his role as a Minister of Foreign Affairs internally, however, in New Zealand he's possibly been the most rude, disrespectful and interfering Minister of Foreign Affairs the Ministry has ever had," she said.