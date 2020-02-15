Murky water in Wellington's Lyall Bay could be caused by burst water main, council says

Murky water seen flooding into Wellington's Lyall Bay is likely the product of a burst water main, the council says.

Discoloured water pouring out of a stormwater exit at Island Bay in Wellington. Source: 1 NEWS

Swimmers and locals enjoying a rare sunny day were disappointed after the dirty brown water started coming out of the bay's stormwater pipe about 5pm.

Some speculated that the fluid could be sewage, leading Wellington City Council to warn people against entering the water until it was confirmed safe.

However, the council also tweeted that a major water main had burst earlier today in the suburb Kingston, which could have caused the dirty water.