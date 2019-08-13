Murderer and former neo-Nazi gang member hands himself in to Christchurch police

A notorious neo-Nazi wanted by police in Christchurch handed himself in this morning.

Aaron Howie is a former member of the neo-Nazi gang the Fourth Reich and had been recalled to prison by Corrections.

Police sought the help of the public to locate the 47-year-old who was convicted of the racially motivated murder of Hemi Huntley in 1998.

According to Stuff, he was released on parole in 2012.

Howie was one of three men Christchurch police had launched manhunts for in recent days.

They are also looking for a hooded, knife-wielding man, wanted over the robbery of a Kiwibank post shop in Parklands on Friday.

District Commander Superintendent Mike Johnson says police are prioritising the matters and hoping the public will be able to help.