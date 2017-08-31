Murder trial begins for 1987 Red Fox Tavern slaying, one of NZ's highest-profile cold cases



The trial for two men accused of murdering publican Christopher Bush at the Red Fox Tavern in Maramarua on October 24, 1987, has begun.

Chris Bush Source: 1 NEWS

The Waikato slaying is one of New Zealand's most high-profile cold cases.

Mark Joseph Hoggart and another man, who has interim name suppression, are charged with murder and aggravated robbery of $36,349.99 in cash and cheques.

They pleaded not guilty, and their trial began this morning at the High Court in Auckland.

A 12-person jury was selected this morning.