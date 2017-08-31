TODAY |

Murder trial begins for 1987 Red Fox Tavern slaying, one of NZ's highest-profile cold cases

Logan Church, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS


The trial for two men accused of murdering publican Christopher Bush at the Red Fox Tavern in Maramarua on October 24, 1987, has begun.

Chris Bush Source: 1 NEWS

The Waikato slaying is one of New Zealand's most high-profile cold cases.

Mark Joseph Hoggart and another man, who has interim name suppression, are charged with murder and aggravated robbery of $36,349.99 in cash and cheques.

They pleaded not guilty, and their trial began this morning at the High Court in Auckland.

A 12-person jury was selected this morning.

The trial is expected to last up to 12 weeks.
 

New Zealand
Logan Church
Crime and Justice
Hamilton and Waikato
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
East coast man sentenced for black market sales of crayfish valued at nearly $60,000
2
Grandfather in US sentenced for baby's fatal fall from cruise ship window in 2019
3
Analysis: Those jumping to defence of Judith Collins over speaking rights on the marae - 'Blind leading the blind'
4
Reserve Bank reintroduces 'stringent' LVR restrictions for those looking to buy property
5
Air NZ's involvement with Saudi military 'doesn’t pass NZ’s sniff test' - Ardern
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Reserve Bank reintroduces 'stringent' LVR restrictions for those looking to buy property
00:40

Air NZ's involvement with Saudi military 'doesn’t pass NZ’s sniff test' - Ardern

Recognise these clothes? Police seek clues after man seen entering water at Wellington beach last night

West Auckland’s liquor trust group will move entire workforce to living wage