Murder convict at large after escaping police custody at Middlemore Hospital

Police are seeking a convicted murder who escaped police custody while at a South Auckland hospital early this morning.

Katrina Epiha. Source: New Zealand Police

Katrina Epiha, 22, was last seen running towards Gray Avenue, in Māngere, after fleeing from Corrections staff while at Middlemore Hospital at around 12.30am, polcie say.

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeved top with a white shirt underneath, grey track pants and light pink running shoes.

Epiha also has large distinctive tattoos on both sides of her face.

Epiha was sentenced life in prison, with a non-parole period of at least 10 years, in May 2019 for the stabbing death of Alicia Nathan in Christchurch two years earlier.

Police said today she is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone who sees Epiha has been urged to phone 111 immediately.