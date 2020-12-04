Murder charge laid over death of Auckland woman found in boot of car

A man has been charged with murder over the death of Elizabeth Zhong, who was found in the boot of her car in November 2020.

The 47-year-old accused is due to appear in the Manukau District Court later today.

Zhong, 55, was reported missing on November 28, before her body was found in her Range Rover later that day.

Police said she had suffered a violent attack.

"We hope this will bring some reassurance to the community and Elizabeth's family," said Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers.

When she was reported missing police went public with a request for sightings.

However, her body was already in the boot of her car near her home.

A businesswoman, Zhong had been made bankrupt weeks before her death.