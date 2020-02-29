TODAY |

Murder charge laid over death of 51-year-old man in South Auckland

Police have charged a 46-year-old man with murder after a 51-year-old man was found dead at a property in Randwick Park, Auckland.

The deceased was found at an address on Trimdon Street shortly before midnight on Friday, February 28.

Police said at the time that circumstances were suspicious, and the 46-year-old was charged with injuring with intent to injure.

Police today said the charge has now been upgraded to murder, and the accused will face Manukau District Court on Friday.

The names of the accused and the deceased have not been released by police.

Further arrests could be made in the case, police said.

Police said an "outstanding amount" of tipoffs were received from members of the public in the case, which allowed them to progress the inquiry quickly.

