Murder charge laid for man accused of stabbing woman, running over two others in South Auckland

India Leishman
1 NEWS Reporter
The man accused of stabbing a woman and running over two other people with a car in Māngere Bridge last month has now been charged with murder.

The 46-six-year-old, who has name suppression, was also charged with assault with a weapon at the High Court in Auckland today.

Prior to today's appearance, he was facing one charge of attempted murder.

He entered not guilty pleas to all three charges.

Mother of two Sagaia Kaisala died at the scene on Mahunga Drive on June 20, after she was run over while helping a woman who had been stabbed.

A Givealittle page has been set up to provide financial assistance for Ms Kaisala's family.

A man was also injured in the incident after being run over, but survived.

A name suppression hearing will be held at the High Court later this month.

The man was remanded into custody.

Sagaia Kaisala. Source: Givealittle
