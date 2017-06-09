TODAY |

Murder charge laid in case of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath, missing over two years

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice

Police today arrested a 51-year-old Christchurch man and charged him with murder over the disappearance of Halswell man Michael McGrath.

The arrest comes after two years and four months of tireless investigation by the team investigating the disappearance, police said today in a statement.

The 49-year-old builder was last seen at his home on May 21, 2017.

In the statement today, police addressed how the family of Mr McGrath is dealing with the tragic news: "While Michael’s family were realistic that he would not be found alive, I am sure a small part of them hoped they were wrong.

"They and those who were close to Michael will be grieving and processing today’s arrest."

International experts were called in to help police locate evidence during the investigation, particularly in the Kate Valley refuse centre.

Police say a judicial process will now follow and no more information will be released until it's underway.

Michael McGrath. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:30
Mongrel Mob's all-female chapter plan not backed by all mobsters, gang expert says
2
Wales' captain gives brilliant response after kissing teammate in victory celebration over Australia
3
Flights temporarily grounded across NZ after fire alarm, 'air traffic systems issue' in Christchurch
4
Full video: Police describe chilling call before couple found dead inside Christchurch home
5
Auckland sportswear store apologises to people who saw porn video on store's screen
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Flights temporarily grounded across NZ after fire alarm, 'air traffic systems issue' in Christchurch

Government looks to deepen business ties with Fiji

Hamilton's mayoral fight heats up as younger candidate steps in
00:23

Two people confirmed dead as searchers find wreckage of light plane in Tararua Ranges