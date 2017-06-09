Murder charge laid in case of Christchurch builder Michael McGrath, missing over two years

Police today arrested a 51-year-old Christchurch man and charged him with murder over the disappearance of Halswell man Michael McGrath.

The arrest comes after two years and four months of tireless investigation by the team investigating the disappearance, police said today in a statement.

The 49-year-old builder was last seen at his home on May 21, 2017.

In the statement today, police addressed how the family of Mr McGrath is dealing with the tragic news: "While Michael’s family were realistic that he would not be found alive, I am sure a small part of them hoped they were wrong.

"They and those who were close to Michael will be grieving and processing today’s arrest."

International experts were called in to help police locate evidence during the investigation, particularly in the Kate Valley refuse centre.