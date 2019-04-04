Murder charge laid after man's death near New Plymouth

A man has been charged with murder after the death of a man at a property near New Plymouth last night.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 55-year-old man will appear in the New Plymouth District Court tomorrow.

Police said they were called to a property in the rural area of Korito about 7pm on Saturday after reports a man had been seriously hurt.

When police arrived, the man could not be revived and died from his injuries.

The Armed Offenders Squad was involved, and took a man into custody who was known to the victim.