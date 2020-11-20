Murder charge laid after man's death in West Auckland

A murder charge has been laid following a man's death in West Auckland yesterday.

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in Henderson, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this morning, Waitematā Police's Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said they were called to "a disturbance" at a property on Waitaki Street in Henderson about 9.15pm.

"On arrival, police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene," McNaughton said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A 39-year-old man being sought by police was spotted by an off-duty officer this morning, who called 111.

He was arrested shortly after.

It's believed he knew the deceased.