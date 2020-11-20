TODAY |

Murder charge laid after man's death in West Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A murder charge has been laid following a man's death in West Auckland yesterday.

Police at the scene of a homicide investigation in Henderson, Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement this morning, Waitematā Police's Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said they were called to "a disturbance" at a property on Waitaki Street in Henderson about 9.15pm.

"On arrival, police have located a man seriously injured and sadly he has died at the scene," McNaughton said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man died at the residence on Waitaki Street in Henderson on November 19. Source: 1 NEWS

A 39-year-old man being sought by police was spotted by an off-duty officer this morning, who called 111.

He was arrested shortly after.

It's believed he knew the deceased. 

Police tape cordons off a property in Henderson, Auckland as police investigate a man's death. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Morrinsville man leaves $5.5 million winning Lotto ticket in car glovebox for a month
2
Hair dye runs down face of Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani during bizarre press conference
3
Famous artists unite to raise funds for artists with disabilities
4
Blake Lively thanks 'heroic' Kiwi entrepreneur for donating toys, PPE and nappies during pandemic
5
China warns NZ, other Five Eyes nations to stay out of Hong Kong situation
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Grace Millane's family 'heartbroken' after father David's death from cancer

Tinned tomatoes recalled due to risk of stones inside
07:21

'Fruit picking OE' – Orchardist's travel idea for Kiwis amid pandemic

'Incredibly disappointing' - Coromandel township will be hit hard by BNZ branch closure, says mayor