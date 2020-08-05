TODAY |

Murder charge laid after man's death in Auckland's Whenuapai

Source:  1 NEWS

Police have charged a man with murder after the death of a man in Auckland last week. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The man died in the early hours of August 5, after police had arrived at the scene. Source: Breakfast

Last Wednesday police were called to a rural property on Trig Road, Whenuapai just before 2am after they received reports of an injured man. 

Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea was given medical assistance, however he later died at the scene.

Waitematā Police since launched a homicide investigation and have today announced an arrest has been made.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says a 33-year-old Whangārei man has been charged with the murder of Mr Tamatoa-Makaea.

The man is due is to appear in the Waitākere District Court today. 

"I would like to acknowledge the work of the inquiry team over the past week," says Detective Inspector Proctor.

"Police hope that this arrest brings some reassurance to the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland communities."


New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:07
Student from Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar tests positive for Covid-19
2
Experts fear Covid-19 could have been spreading in Auckland for weeks
3
LIVE: Auckland into second day of Alert Level 3, Rotorua on high alert
4
Wage subsidy, business support signalled by Government following new Covid-19 outbreak
5
More Covid-19 infections will 'almost certainly' emerge following Mt Albert Grammar case, Dr Bloomfield says
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:36

Experts fear Covid-19 could have been spreading in Auckland for weeks
00:34

Aerial footage shows scene of deadly train derailment in Scotland

Morning Briefing August 13: The race to contain Covid-19 as new case emerges
01:07

Student from Auckland's Mt Albert Grammar tests positive for Covid-19