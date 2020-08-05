Murder charge laid after man's death in Auckland's Whenuapai

Police have charged a man with murder after the death of a man in Auckland last week.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Last Wednesday police were called to a rural property on Trig Road, Whenuapai just before 2am after they received reports of an injured man.

Coubin Arerua Tamatoa-Makaea was given medical assistance, however he later died at the scene.

Waitematā Police since launched a homicide investigation and have today announced an arrest has been made.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor says a 33-year-old Whangārei man has been charged with the murder of Mr Tamatoa-Makaea.

The man is due is to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

"I would like to acknowledge the work of the inquiry team over the past week," says Detective Inspector Proctor.

"Police hope that this arrest brings some reassurance to the Whenuapai and wider west Auckland communities."