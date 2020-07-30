TODAY |

Murder charge laid after man allegedly struck and killed by vehicle in Christchurch

Source:  1 NEWS

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who police say was "reportedly struck by a vehicle" in Christchurch today.

The man, 41, will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, July 31.

A man died in the suburb of Parklands on July 30. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement earlier today police said they launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man they say was "reportedly struck by a vehicle" in Christchurch today.

Police say they were alerted to the incident on Four Elms Place in the suburb of Parklands after 8.30am.

They say the man was reported to have been struck by a vehicle which left the area.

He died at the scene.

Police say they aren't seeking anyone else over the incident.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
