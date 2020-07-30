Murder charge laid after man allegedly struck and killed by vehicle in Christchurch

A man has been charged with murder over the death of a man who police say was "reportedly struck by a vehicle" in Christchurch today.

The man, 41, will appear in Christchurch District Court tomorrow, July 31.

In a statement earlier today police said they launched a homicide investigation following the death of a man they say was "reportedly struck by a vehicle" in Christchurch today.

Police say they were alerted to the incident on Four Elms Place in the suburb of Parklands after 8.30am.

They say the man was reported to have been struck by a vehicle which left the area.

He died at the scene.