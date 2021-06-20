Murder charge follows brawl between RSE workers and Rebels gang in Blenheim

A man has been charged with the murder of a Tongan fruit worker who died following an altercation in Blenheim.

Hiko Lynch, 23, died following a "disorder incident" on Market St shortly before 3am.

He was allegedly stabbed. Two other people remain in hospital.

Police say the incident involved Marlborough-based RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang.

A 33-year-old man will appear in Blenheim District Court today charged with Lynch's murder.