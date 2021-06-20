TODAY |

Murder charge follows brawl between RSE workers and Rebels gang in Blenheim

A man has been charged with the murder of a Tongan fruit worker who died following an altercation in Blenheim.

Police say two others were injured after a brawl between seasonal workers and Rebels gang members. Source: 1 NEWS

Hiko Lynch, 23, died following a "disorder incident" on Market St shortly before 3am.

He was allegedly stabbed. Two other people remain in hospital. 

Police say the incident involved Marlborough-based RSE workers and members of the Rebels gang.

A 33-year-old man will appear in Blenheim District Court today charged with Lynch's murder.

In total, 10 people were arrested following the altercation and face charges including intent to cause grevious bodily harm, assault and disorderly behaviour.

