Murder charge after body of two-year-old found in river near Whakatāne

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of a two-year-old girl in the Rangitaiki River last night.

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm. Source: 1 NEWS

The man will appear in Whakatāne District Court and is expected to be remanded in custody.

The man was known to the victim, police said.

Police car Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the Matahina Dam last night after reports of a missing child, and an extensive search and rescue operation was undertaken, police earlier said.

The body was found by police last night about 11pm.

Police are not searching for anyone else in relation to the death.

Family distraught

The girl's family this morning gathered at an address in Te Mahoe near Whakatāne .

Family told 1 NEWS it was "too soon" to speak.

Distraught relatives were seen crying at the address.

The Matahina Dam is opened during a rainfall event.