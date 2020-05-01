TODAY |

Murder accused makes first court appearance after woman's death in Auckland yesterday

A 29-year-old Auckland man has appeared in the Auckland District Court charged with the murder of a woman in Mt Roskill yesterday.

A woman was found critically injured in Mt Roskill this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the address in Mt Roskill shortly after 7am, where they found a woman suffering from critical injuries.

Despite efforts to save her the woman died at the scene. Witnesses say they heard an explosion come from the address.

The man has interim name suppression and was remanded in custody without plea. He will reappear in court again on Monday

