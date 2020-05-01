Murder accused makes first court appearance after woman's death in Auckland yesterday

A 29-year-old Auckland man has appeared in the Auckland District Court charged with the murder of a woman in Mt Roskill yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the address in Mt Roskill shortly after 7am, where they found a woman suffering from critical injuries.

Despite efforts to save her the woman died at the scene. Witnesses say they heard an explosion come from the address.