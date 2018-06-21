Mums share advice for Jacinda and Clarke on day PM gives birth - 'Go with your gut'

There has been plenty of baby talk at get-togethers near Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's home, on the day she gave birth to her first child.

No shortage of advice either, from mums at a playgroup.

"Go with your gut instinct and do things your own way," one mum said.

"I'm hoping that she can cope with work and I feel really sorry for her that she's got the whole country watching," said another.

There's optimism the PM and partner Clarke Gayford will cope with the challenge of parenthood, albeit with a few adjustments.

"I think Clarke needs to lay off those fishing trips to be honest."