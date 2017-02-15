Mum's relief at little girl safe after overnight ordeal in Hamilton car yard: Glory 'was found shivering'

The mother of a five-year-old who was found "shivering" in a Hamilton car yard this morning is grateful to those who helped search for her daughter.

Gloria has been reunited with her family and is being checked over by medical staff after it is believed she walked off from a house in Ross Crescent, Fairfield, last night.

The young girl was found at a car yard which her father visited yesterday to return their courtesy car, Fairfax reports.

Her mother, Ada Inoke, spoke to media this morning, saying she isn't sure how Gloria got to the car yard and said her daughter "is probably in a state of shock at the moment".

"I am really happy Glory is here and I am really happy for the people around Hamilton that have been helping us, start searching from the time we knew that Glory had gone missing," Ms Inoke said in a video posted by NZME.

"She was discovered outside by a member of the public who was not looking for her, but who stopped to help her anyway. Champion," Waikato Police wrote on their Facebook page.