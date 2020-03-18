TODAY |

Mumps outbreak at University of Otago alongside two coronavirus cases in Dunedin

Source:  1 NEWS

As the first two cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus are diagnosed in Otago, the region is grappling with an outbreak of another highly infectious disease - mumps.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's understood many students are in isolation as a result. Source: Breakfast

Mumps is caused by a virus and is easily spread through close personal contact, causing similar symptoms to a cold as well as a fever and swollen and painful salivary glands, on the side of your face.

Unlike the coronavirus, there is a vaccine - it's preventable after two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

University of Otago says there are seven confirmed cases of mumps at the university so far.

In a statement the university confirmed seven students have mumps.

Students who are unwell are urged to stay home and call Healthline on 0800 611 116, Student Health on 0800 479 821 or your GP practice for advice.

Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of being exposed to the virus and once you get it once, you can't get it again.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The latest case involving a Dunedin school is adding more weight to the argument. Source: 1 NEWS

Yesterday the Ministry of Health confirmed two cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Dunedin, a man who recently returned from Germany and his son.

The boy's school, Logan Park High School, has been shut for two days as authorities track down close contacts and thoroughly clean it.

New Zealand
Dunedin and Otago
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
Science educator Nanogirl stops the spread of some coronavirus myths
2
Mumps outbreak at University of Otago alongside two coronavirus cases in Dunedin
3
Coronavirus: Health experts say all schools in NZ should close, but Education Minister disagrees
4
Two 'completely irresponsible' tourists taken into custody by INZ after failing to comply with coronavirus rules
5
Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Otago students party on amid calls to limit large events over coronavirus outbreak
02:02

Coronavirus: Health experts say all schools in NZ should close, but Education Minister disagrees

Experts warn of rise in online scams preying on coronavirus outbreak fears

'Whizz in the Wild' campaign urges trampers to take soiled toilet tissue out with them