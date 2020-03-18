Mumps outbreak at University of Otago alongside two coronavirus cases in Dunedin

As the first two cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus are diagnosed in Otago, the region is grappling with an outbreak of another highly infectious disease - mumps.

Mumps is caused by a virus and is easily spread through close personal contact, causing similar symptoms to a cold as well as a fever and swollen and painful salivary glands, on the side of your face.

Unlike the coronavirus, there is a vaccine - it's preventable after two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccination.

University of Otago says there are seven confirmed cases of mumps at the university so far.

Students who are unwell are urged to stay home and call Healthline on 0800 611 116, Student Health on 0800 479 821 or your GP practice for advice.

Symptoms usually appear within two weeks of being exposed to the virus and once you get it once, you can't get it again.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health confirmed two cases of Covid-19 have been diagnosed in Dunedin, a man who recently returned from Germany and his son.