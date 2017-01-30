 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Mummy's big surprise! Famous Otago albatross reveals newborn chick to the world for first time

share

Source:

Albatross Centre

An egg belonging to Taiaroa Head albatross Moana hatched on Saturday.
Source: Albatross Centre

Related

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Guptill half-century drives New Zealand after early losses

00:29
2
The now 18-time Grand Slam champion thanked his opponent after what will go down as one of the greatest finals in history.

Watch: 'I would have been happy to share it with Rafa' - humble Roger Federer thanks Nadal after Australian Open win

00:24
3
Just 18,000 out of a possible 70,000 are believed to have attended the annual Wellington event.

Wellington a 'ghost town' - Sir Gordon Tietjens slams Sevens weekend

4
1 NEWS

Six teenagers found dead in garden house, after party

01:15
5
Gang boss Aomar Ait Khedache told police his gang still have the $6.05 million engagement ring given to her by Kanye West.

Melted and sold - this is what happened to Kim Kardashian-West's jewels

03:17
The new US president's first week in office has caused consternation around the globe.

'These aren't initiatives NZ will contemplate' - Govt responds to US President's immigration policies

Murray McCully notes the immigration announcements are causing "widespread confusion".

01:53
Hawke's Bay Regional Council alleges the district council was in breach of its responsibilities.

Sheep probable cause of gastro outbreak in Havelock North

The Government Inquiry into Havelock North Drinking Water began in the Hastings District Court today.

Blues to take Super Rugby match to Samoa

The Island nation will host their first ever Super Rugby clash between the Blues and the Reds in June.

One person dead after truck crash in Timaru

State Highway 1, Orari-Rangitata Highway has been closed following the crash and diversions are in place.

College opens in booming Rolleston

It's opening day for the first secondary school and fifth primary school in Rolleston.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ