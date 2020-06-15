Mum of young Christchurch man who was killed in head-on crash desperate to be allowed into NZ for funeral

The death of a Christchurch musician whose car was hit by a vehicle being driven the wrong way up the motorway has left his family, friends and community devastated and his mum hoping to be allowed into the country from the US for his funeral.

Jordan Gow, 26, was killed in a car crash just before 7am yesterday morning on Russley Road in the Christchurch suburb of Burnside.

The young father's car was hit head-on as he drove to his job as a chef.

The driver of the other vehicle also died in the crash.

Today, Jordan’s band mate and twin brother Josh mourned the loss and reflected on Unite the Silence’s final gig that took place on Friday night.

“We were very proud of ourselves very excited. I think Jordan watched some of the footage 20 times over,” Josh said.

Jordan was given a drum set by his dad at an early age and never looked back.

The brothers were in bands together since primary school sharing a special bond.

“This is the first time that we're ever going to be apart, we grew up together, so we were close, very close.

“He made me feel really good about myself and gave me confidence,” Josh said.

The twins walked their mum up the aisle recently, she says Jordan was a rock and a rock star.

“When he walks into a room it lights up, I was only talking to him the other day and he was cooking lunch and I was cooking dinner and had earphones on talking to him,” Penny Violetto told 1 NEWS.

Based in the US she's trying to get home for the funeral asking for a compassionate exemption to get in.

“I want to be there, please let me come back to be with my son Josh, he really needs me.”

1 NEWS news spoke to the family of the other driver who lost his life in the crash, 20-year-old Tane Anderson.

They say their hearts go out to the Gow family that they're distressed by what's happened and that Tane was a good man who made a mistake.